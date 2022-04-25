Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $55.06

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.06 and last traded at $56.25, with a volume of 129327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.51.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Jeffrey Marraccini sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $57,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,176 shares of company stock worth $693,839 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,362,649 shares of the software’s stock worth $152,155,000 after purchasing an additional 32,010 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,780 shares of the software’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,302,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,534 shares of the software’s stock worth $350,996,000 after purchasing an additional 235,385 shares in the last quarter.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

