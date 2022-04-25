Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 3,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,234,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.
ALLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Allego in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Allego in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.
Allego Company Profile (NYSE:ALLG)
