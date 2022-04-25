Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $130.61

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $130.61 and last traded at $131.03, with a volume of 628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $337.17 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

