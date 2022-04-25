Akanda Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 25th (NASDAQ:AKAN)

Akanda’s (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 25th. Akanda had issued 4,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 15th. The total size of the offering was $16,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Akanda’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of Akanda stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. Akanda has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.
Akanda Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akanda (AKAN)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Akanda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akanda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.