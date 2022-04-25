AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.27) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 370 ($4.81) to GBX 320 ($4.16) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AJ Bell currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 397 ($5.17).

Shares of LON AJB opened at GBX 273.60 ($3.56) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 304.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.22. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.57. AJ Bell has a 52-week low of GBX 255.20 ($3.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 458 ($5.96).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

