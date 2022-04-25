agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Up 2.7%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $19.28. 1,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,748,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $462.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.53 million. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. Analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $139,393.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $240,285.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $588,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,267 shares of company stock worth $2,325,051.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Capital World Investors increased its stake in agilon health by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,865,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,381,000 after buying an additional 4,123,743 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in agilon health by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,063,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,864,000 after buying an additional 4,043,942 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of agilon health by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,720,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,940,000 after buying an additional 2,717,391 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,927,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in agilon health by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,404,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after acquiring an additional 942,534 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

agilon health Company Profile (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

