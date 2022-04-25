agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.64.

AGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $67,677.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,389.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $588,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,267 shares of company stock worth $2,325,051 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in agilon health during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in agilon health by 899.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

agilon health stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,869. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48. agilon health has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $462.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.53 million. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

agilon health Company Profile (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

