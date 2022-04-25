Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for 1.4% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of A. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

A stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.32. 1,947,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.15 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

