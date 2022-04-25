Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $64.98

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.98 and last traded at $65.81, with a volume of 18081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Advantest alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.15.

Advantest ( OTCMKTS:ATEYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.59 million. Advantest had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 33.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advantest Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Advantest Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.