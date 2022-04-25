Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $64.98

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.98 and last traded at $65.81, with a volume of 18081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.82.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.
The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.15.
Advantest Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.
