Adshares (ADS) Hits Market Cap of $108.82 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $108.82 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $4.33 or 0.00010972 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.40 or 0.00239424 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 25,152,988 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

