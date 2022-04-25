adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €250.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADS. UBS Group set a €348.00 ($374.19) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($284.95) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($258.06) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($204.30) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($376.34) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €296.56 ($318.88).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €208.05 ($223.71) on Thursday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($216.14). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €209.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €243.41.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

