ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Shares Down 7.1%

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) dropped 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.42 and last traded at $49.75. Approximately 32,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 479,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.54.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,374 shares of company stock worth $915,090 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 48,122.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,294,000 after purchasing an additional 760,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $29,428,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $24,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523,007 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1,730.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 534,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 505,600 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

