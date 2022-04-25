Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives $139.52 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.01. 4,499,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,068,120. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.67. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $211.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $55,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $113,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 25.1% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 60.6% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 8,738 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 25,260 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 39.0% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.