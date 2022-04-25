$914.30 Million in Sales Expected for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) will report sales of $914.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $936.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $892.60 million. Colliers International Group reported sales of $774.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full year sales of $4.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Colliers International Group.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $103.59 and a 12-month high of $158.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,601,000. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,219,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 51,264 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

