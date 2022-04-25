8PAY One Day Trading Volume Tops $259,263.00 (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded up 12% against the dollar. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $259,263.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00044600 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.34 or 0.07421413 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00044680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.