$638.03 Million in Sales Expected for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) to report sales of $638.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $640.40 million and the lowest is $633.22 million. ManTech International posted sales of $633.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MANT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,505. ManTech International has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

In other ManTech International news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,050,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,716,000 after acquiring an additional 179,823 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,224,000 after acquiring an additional 124,797 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after acquiring an additional 121,661 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,362,000 after buying an additional 94,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

