5,560 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,560 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,377,000 after buying an additional 386,767 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,684,000 after buying an additional 1,242,479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,414,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,725,000 after buying an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,862,000 after buying an additional 37,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,675 ($21.79) to GBX 1,775 ($23.09) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $910.50.

GSK stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $44.61. 91,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,882,589. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

