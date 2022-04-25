$533.61 Million in Sales Expected for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) will announce $533.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $448.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $789.00 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $473.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.39 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 298,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 197.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,446. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.15. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

