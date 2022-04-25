5,317 Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Acquired by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Avnet by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of AVT opened at $39.14 on Monday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

