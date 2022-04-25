5,250 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Purchased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,227 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,447,000 after acquiring an additional 974,139 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,304,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,052,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,970 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,935,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,953,000 after acquiring an additional 178,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

WPM opened at $46.47 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average is $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

