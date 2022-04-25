4,114 Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,787 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,952,000 after purchasing an additional 569,660 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 82.2% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,004,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,955,000 after purchasing an additional 453,127 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $20,408,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 925,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,688,000 after purchasing an additional 325,132 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQM traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.42. The stock had a trading volume of 25,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,233. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.70. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. Equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile (Get Rating)

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.