$401.93 Million in Sales Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) will report $401.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $413.44 million and the lowest is $380.90 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $352.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Macquarie lowered Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.70. The stock had a trading volume of 502,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,613. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 594.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $826,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 79.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $1,537,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

