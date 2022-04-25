$30.64 Million in Sales Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) to post $30.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.34 million and the lowest is $29.88 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $27.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $125.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.76 million to $132.84 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $133.68 million, with estimates ranging from $120.21 million to $152.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth $149,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GMRE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.86. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 81.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 442.13%.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

