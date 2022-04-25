2,564 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.95. The stock had a trading volume of 15,284,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day moving average is $83.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

In related news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.