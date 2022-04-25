22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for 22nd Century Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). 22nd Century Group posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 22nd Century Group.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 105.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

XXII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dawson James raised their price target on shares of 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,491,000 after purchasing an additional 240,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 329,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,776,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 25,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 21.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 88,374 shares in the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XXII stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. 1,056,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,302. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.24. 22nd Century Group has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

