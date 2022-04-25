2,022 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Acquired by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 0.4% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 193,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 900.8% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $6.87 on Friday, reaching $246.89. 156,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,964. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $238.14 and a 12 month high of $280.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.19.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

