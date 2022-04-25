$2.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year sales of $8.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $10.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.59.

AJG stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.89. 1,209,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.67 and a 200-day moving average of $163.91. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.50 and a 52-week high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.