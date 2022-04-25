1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Price Hits $0.51 on Exchanges

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $61,713.97 and approximately $58,482.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00045582 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.27 or 0.07357736 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00042095 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

