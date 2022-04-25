18,857 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Bought by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Cameco by 663.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 28.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Cameco stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 380,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,230,038. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -138.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.00%.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

