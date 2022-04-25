$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $1.42. ModivCare reported earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,981,000 after acquiring an additional 53,818 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in ModivCare by 24.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,409,000 after buying an additional 129,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ModivCare by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,551,000 after buying an additional 200,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ModivCare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ModivCare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ModivCare stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.35. 182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,788. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.79 and its 200 day moving average is $131.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. ModivCare has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $211.94.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

