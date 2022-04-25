$0.94 EPS Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.00. Avient posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Avient by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avient by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Avient by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Avient by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVNT traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.21. 5,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,103. Avient has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Avient’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

