$0.23 EPS Expected for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Agiliti posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AGTI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE:AGTI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,026. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $26.36.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $369,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $219,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,379 in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,476,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,683,000 after purchasing an additional 64,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,017,000 after purchasing an additional 197,766 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,966,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,693,000 after purchasing an additional 66,905 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 4.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,997,000 after purchasing an additional 84,279 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its position in Agiliti by 18.0% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 977,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after buying an additional 148,900 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

