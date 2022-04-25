$0.13 EPS Expected for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Datto’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.12. Datto reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Shares of MSP stock remained flat at $$34.69 on Wednesday. 146,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,031. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 115.60, a PEG ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49. Datto has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $34.83.

In other Datto news, CAO William Severance sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $44,620.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $99,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,882 shares of company stock valued at $13,497,649 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,653,000. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,493,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,686,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Datto by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after acquiring an additional 300,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Datto by 667.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 262,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

