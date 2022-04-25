-$0.13 EPS Expected for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ BCLI remained flat at $$3.09 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,948. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $112.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCLI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 111,818 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 233,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

