-$0.08 EPS Expected for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). PolarityTE posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PolarityTE.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 321.00% and a negative return on equity of 116.16%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut PolarityTE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ PTE traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. 48,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,234,427. PolarityTE has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the first quarter worth $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PolarityTE by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 29,354 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE Company Profile (Get Rating)

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolarityTE (PTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.