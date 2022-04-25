-$0.04 EPS Expected for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. 9 Meters Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,007. The firm has a market cap of $119.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.05. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

In other news, CEO John Temperato purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 86,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $50,141.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.3% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares in the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

