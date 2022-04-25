$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. DigitalBridge Group posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DBRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

NYSE DBRG traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $7.11. 154,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068,511. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $8.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

