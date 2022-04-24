Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $384.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) to report sales of $384.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $385.00 million and the lowest is $383.82 million. Zendesk posted sales of $298.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

Shares of ZEN stock traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, hitting $120.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.51. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 1.00. Zendesk has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $155.62.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $866,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,278.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $967,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,199 shares of company stock worth $10,312,296. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Zendesk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Zendesk by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Zendesk by 2,608.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,494,000 after buying an additional 144,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

