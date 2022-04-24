Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

INFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.22.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.01. Infinera has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,357,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,882 shares of company stock worth $3,229,829 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Infinera by 272.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

