Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRON. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cronos Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Cronos Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.45.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.86 and a quick ratio of 19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 214.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,759,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cronos Group by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 689,069 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cronos Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,669,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 659,574 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,172,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 577,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 13,507,925.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 540,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 540,317 shares during the period. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.