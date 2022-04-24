Zacks Investment Research Lowers Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.43.

NYSE:INSP opened at $223.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.43 and a beta of 1.57. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $159.18 and a 1-year high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

