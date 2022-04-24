Zacks: Brokerages Expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Will Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the lowest is $1.42. Walker & Dunlop posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full year earnings of $9.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $10.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $11.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 100.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.84. 163,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,371. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.05. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

