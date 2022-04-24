Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $942.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) to post sales of $942.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $936.54 million and the highest is $949.62 million. Tronox posted sales of $891.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

In other news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $59,681.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,185,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

TROX stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,248. Tronox has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

