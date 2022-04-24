Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) will post $6.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.30 billion and the lowest is $6.15 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia posted sales of $6.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will report full-year sales of $25.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.49 billion to $25.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.92 billion to $27.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Nova Scotia.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.90. 1,302,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7884 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

