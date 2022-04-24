Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.20. Rackspace Technology posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $1,181,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $5,546,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RXT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 441,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,552. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

