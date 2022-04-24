Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pinnacle West Capital.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 105,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 46,719 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 40.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $250,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.32. 371,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,804. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.28. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

