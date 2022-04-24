Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Post Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.00). Phreesia posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($4.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($3.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Phreesia by 5,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 293,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.36. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $76.10.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

