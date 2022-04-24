Zacks: Brokerages Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to Announce $2.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) will announce $2.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the lowest is $2.05. PerkinElmer posted earnings of $3.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded down $6.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.59. 696,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,505. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.47%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 16.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 43,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

