Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) will report $69.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.30 million to $72.10 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $80.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $294.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.10 million to $327.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $344.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

NYSE NHI traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.79. 216,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,078. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.07. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,216,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 99.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 82,985 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

