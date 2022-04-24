Zacks: Brokerages Expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Goldman Sachs BDC posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.76 million during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 55.46% and a return on equity of 13.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $11,876,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 47.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSBD traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 937,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,212. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

